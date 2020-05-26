PPE supplies enroute to Ga. nursing homes

WASHINGTON (WALB) - On April 30, Vice President Mike Pence, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, directed FEMA to coordinate shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America.
These shipments will provide a 14-day supply of PPE to staff working in the nursing homes.
FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said agency will send the first shipments with a seven-day supply starting in May, and a second wave in early June. In total, FEMA will distribute 608,000 pieces of eye protection, 6.9 million masks, 6.4 million gowns and 31.4 million pairs of gloves.
Pence visited Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria, Va. to deliver one of these shipments of PPE.
“This is one installment of deliveries that will go from FEMA to 15,400 nursing homes across the country," Pence said. "And it’s the first of two installments that will be delivered literally around the country.”
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator, Seema Verma also spoke on the effort to help deliver PPE to nursing homes across the country at the Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Cente.
“I think today’s effort really speaks to the whole-of-government approach," Verma said. "We really appreciate the President’s leadership and the Vice President around the Task Force.”
For a full list of PPE shipments in Georgia, see below:
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.