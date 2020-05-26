Phoebe reports Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

“We hit our peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations the second week of April and saw a steep decline throughout the rest of that month. We hoped that decline would have continued through May," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “Instead, our numbers have plateaued, and we continue to admit new COVID-19 patients each day. Thankfully, the rate of new hospital admissions is much lower now than it was in late March and early April, but the numbers show the virus is still being transmitted in our community. While we hope a further significant decline is imminent, we cannot let our guard down. We are all eager to return to more ‘normal’ activities, but as more businesses reopen and people have increased contact with each other, we urge them to do so cautiously, following CDC guidelines to minimize the risk of transmission.”