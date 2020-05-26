Panel discussion on mental health during pandemic set for Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Metro Area Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council will host a panel discussion this week, addressing mental health while coping with COVID-19.
The council is composed of nine, African-American sororities and fraternities and is responsible for leading and contributing to positive social change, progress, and political action throughout the community.
Cassandra Sampson, the chapter president, said this discussion will also fit in with one of the council’s strategic priorities: healthcare.
“But we knew so many people who had experienced so much loss and had to be feeling overwhelming and unspeakable grief at this point. So, maybe the space we need to work in is mental health. How do you cope with this type of trauma? How did you move forward after experiencing the type of trauma that the city of Albany and the people of Albany have experienced in in the last two and a half months,” Sampson said.
Thursday’s panel and community discussion will feature a pastor, physician, social worker, therapist and community organizer. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists.
“So, you simply log into the Zoom meeting,” Sampson said. “There is absolutely no charge for this particular meeting. And what we want to do is to take a holistic approach to mental health.”
The community discussion is set for May 28 at 7:30 p.m.
For more information on the meeting, see below:
