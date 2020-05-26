Ocilla to hold Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The OneBlood van is coming to Ocilla next week.
The Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive gives members of the community the opportunity to donate blood.
“This is a reschedule from before when they weren’t quite as prepared to handle the safety measures," said Traci Harper, an organizer of the blood drive.
Harper said she’s hoping for a successful blood drive.
“They’ll be doing two people per bus instead of the six that they normally do. We’ll have four to five buses at any given time to allow people to spread out,” said Harper.
She said they are checking for antibodies to help coronavirus victims.
“And, they are checking for antibodies for the COVID now. So, they can receive the report on that as well,” said Harper.
She said, however, they will not be donating plasma at this blood drive.
“They are doing it on the buses, but they’re not going to do it this time, because of trying to keep the time down that people are in there, to try to move more people through. They can do it, but they’re asking that people give plasma at a donation center,” said Harper.
She said the blood drive will be held by appointments only.
“No, we’re asking to do appointments. It’s 468-9114, or my number. And, we’re making appointments at least around a 15 to 20-minute period, of you know, when you will be there so we can keep people kind of separated,” said Harper.
Harper said they will be following guidelines to protect their volunteers and donors.
“They’ll be doing health screens at each bus before you go on and when you get in there. They’ll do cleaning, and pants, and masks and all that kind of stuff there,” said Harper.
She said it’s safe to donate blood and is hoping to see at least half of the number of donors from last year’s blood drive.
“I’ve got our numbers from the years before. We have the largest one-day community blood drive in the southeastern United States. We’ve grown each year, to 232 I think last year, I have to look back right here and see, but we’re going to try to do about half of that,” said Harper.
For more information on the blood drive contact Harper or Tammy Vickers at (229) 468-9114.
