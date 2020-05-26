My Senior: Colby Hancock

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Turner County.
Colby Hancock has been playing Baseball since he was 5 years old.
In that time, he’s had dreams of gold.
For him, his dreams came true when he found 2 All-Region honors and took home 2 Defensive Player of the Year awards for the Rebels.
Although his playing days are over, and Colby is focusing on his career, he said his accomplishments in his time with Turner County is something he will always be proud of.
“I mean it’s been everything I’ve ever dreamed of," said Colby. "As a Baseball player, I’ve always wanted to be All-Region. But, I guess since I’ve got it, it’s a great accomplishment that not most people don’t get to have.”
Colby will be heading to Southern Regional Technical College in the Fall.
