More rainy weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical air is keeping light to moderate rain across SGA. Showers will taper off through the evening however areas of light rain are possible overnight. Rain ramps up from sunrise through Wednesday afternoon. Not all day rain in all areas however a pretty good coverage.
Few changes the rest of the week as clouds and rainy weather continue. Temperatures remain steady with lows around 70 and highs mid-upper 80s.
Weekend rain likely Saturday however a weak cold front ushers in an unusual dry air mass Sunday. Lower humidity brings rather pleasant spring conditions early next week. Rain gradually returns.