ICE detainee in Stewart Co. dies from COVID-19 complications

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An detainee at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia died Sunday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
According to the U.S. Immigration and customers Enforcement (ICE), 34-year-old Santiago Baten-Oxlaj from Guatemala had been hospitalized since April 17. His preliminary cause of death is listed as complications related to COVID-19. At the time of Baten-Oxlaj’s death, he was awaiting departure from the United States.
ICE said the appropriate agencies have been notified of Baten-Oxlaj’s death, including the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility. His family has also been notified.
ICE said it’s committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of the this incident as it does in all such cases.
