Ga. judge worried about budget cuts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Ken Hodges said he is concerned about proposed state budget cuts and the impact it could have on Georgia’s now backed up court system.
Hodges said 93 percent of the court’s budgets are salary, so if the state lawmakers do cut the entire state budget by 14 percent, that would mean layoffs, firings or the furlough of employees.
Judge Hodges said that with trials stopped during the COVID-19 shutdown, he is concerned about how timely they can work if they are short-staffed.
“We have looked at that. We will do what we can but at some point, we are going to get to a point where we can not function. The trial courts will get to the point they can’t facilitate jury trials,” said Hodges.
Hodges said businesses reopening need courts as well, in case of disputes.
Another concern is that people facing trial with criminal charges have a time limit before the courts have to acquit them as an operation of law.
State legislatures will have to face some tough budget issues when they resume their special session.
