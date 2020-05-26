Filling the tank: Baconton pastor helps those who are helping others

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Baconton pastor has stepped up to help those who have helped the nation during the pandemic.
Throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic, good deeds and kind gestures have been plentiful, whether it was serving meals to first responders or helping essential workers.
“I love it, I love it, I love the work and what we have done for the kids and all," said cafeteria worker Mary Thomas.
Pastor Lawrence Knighton of St. James Missionary Baptist Church has found a way to recognize those that go unnoticed.
“I want to thank the pastor for giving us the opportunity to come and get free gas and the other people that fed us last week,” said Thomas.
Knighton provided free gas to all of the Dougherty County School System cafeteria workers, UPS and FedEx drivers as a token of appreciation for their sacrifice and hard work during these trying times.
“We do like 21 to 2,200 meals a day,” said Thomas.
Thomas and Brenda Lewis wake up three hours before their normal 8 a.m. shift to provide thousands of meals to hungry kids in the county.
“It is awesome to be able to answer the call that God has placed upon our heart to be able to give back because this is what he wants us to do, to be able to serve the Lord, to those that are needed,” said volunteer Charles Johnson.
“Some kids, that is the only meal that they really had when school was going on. So, when you out in the community and still feeding the kids and see the little kids say, ‘thank you, bless you and have a nice day’ that makes you feel good on the inside,” said Lewis.
Knighton has filled the tanks of over 200 cars over the past few days.
“It has been a great day, we got out here at 6:30, cars were already lined up waiting on us and we have not stopped since we have been here,” said Pastor Knighton.
