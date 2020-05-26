Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday burglary; issues BOLO for vehicle

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the above vehicle after burglary happened on Sunday. (Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team | May 26, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 6:42 PM

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened Sunday.

It happened at Quick Buys on GA Highway 300 S, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect’s truck has damage to the tailgate and on the passenger side near the wheel well of the truck body.

If you have any information concerning the vehicle or burglary, you’re asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (229) 276-2690, your local law enforcement agency or 911.

