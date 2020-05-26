APD: 4 arrested in illegal liquor, drug sale operation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in connection to illegal liquor or drug sales, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
On Sunday, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) conducted a search warrant at an apartment in the 1300 block of East Roosevelt Avenue in reference to illegal liquor and drug sales.
The following were arrested and charged:
- Henry Wallace, 30, was charged with maintaining a disorderly house, unlawful sale of alcohol and possession of cocaine.
- Brenda McGowan, 53, was charged with maintaining a disorderly house, unlawful sale of alcohol and possession of cocaine.
- Darcy Robinson, 22, was charged with a probation violation.
- Zecharian Starling, 39, was charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking ecstasy.
Numerous items were seized in the search.
Altogether a total of 12 half gallons of liquor, including Barton Gin, Jose Cuervo Silver and Gold, Exclusive Vodka, E&J Brandy and Seagram’s Gin were recovered as evidence, according to APD. Police said two coolers full of miscellaneous can and bottled beers, one Glock 43 9mm handgun, two digital scales and various cigarettes and cigarillos were recovered.
The following was also seized:
- $2,022.00 in cash was seized.
- 131 grams of ecstasy (444 pills and 6.8 grams of power), which netted a street value of $13,100.
- 91 grams of cocaine, which netted a street value of $9,100.
- 4.8 grams of marijuana, which netted a street value of $120.
The total value of alcohol was $598.87, according to police.
APD’s Uniform Bureau, the Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Gang Unit and Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted.
“I just want to let the public know that they are the eyes and ears for this drug unit, as well as the police entities here in Albany. If you see something going around in your neighborhood, you can call and remain anonymous,” Maj. Ryan Ward said of the importance of the public’s help in cases like this.
Ward, who is with the Albany-Dougherty County Drug Unit, said this sends a message to anyone committing a crime in the area.
“What we plan on doing is shutting down that entire area so, with these two busts, we are going to continue to monitor those areas, and other areas in the city that may have other illegal liquor houses set up and we are going to attack those very aggressively,” said Ward.
