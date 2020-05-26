Albany food bank continues to provide regular food distributions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank has given out about 400,000 pounds of food to residents in Dougherty and Lee counties.
Since the pandemic, Feeding the Valley Food Bank has had its agencies help them in having different food distributions for the communities weekly.
Site Manager Cherly Maddox said the food distributions have been going great and that she wants the community to know one important thing.
“We are not going anywhere. We are super excited about everything. I think with this pandemic and us being able to prove that no matter what happens, we are going to be here and we are going to do anything and everything we can to provide," said Maddox.
Maddox said Feeding the Valley is sending out about 2,000 to 3,000 food boxes a week. She also said that she is aware that the forecast shows rain this week, but she wants the community to know that they still plan on having food distributions.
“When we have a food distribution that is scheduled, if they can’t get in touch with us, they can call 211. We try to get that updated. The agencies that are doing them will let 211 know. So, that is a good resource to call if we are not around to answer the phone. Even if it is raining, we are still going to be giving out food," said Maddox.
Maddox said the food bank plans to continue the weekly food distributions.
“As long as we have the food, as long as we have the resources, and as long as these agencies are willing, we are going to continue to do it," said Maddox.
To find out when the next food distribution will be, click here.
Also, Sherwood Baptist Church in partnership with the Lord’s Pantry, has made a commitment to help feed Albany.
With food provided by Feeding the Valley Food Bank, both agencies are able to help families during these uncertain times.
Local Missions Pastor Ken Bevel said they are helping the community but they are also helping out the senior citizens.
“So, instead of them getting out of the house and coming to get food from the food distribution site, we decided to request names and information. We actually take it to their homes and set it at their doorsteps with a no-contact effort there," explained Bevel.
To find out more about this program, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.