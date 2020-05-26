Albany city leader looking for sign thief

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business owner and city commissioner is asking for your help identifying the people driving a van that she suspects stole a business sign.
It happened in front of B.J.'s Cafeteria Style Buffet on Dawson Road Monday, just before noon.
B.J. Fletcher, the restaurant’s owner and an Albany City commission, said it was caught on surveillance video.
The banner that was stolen was hanging by the road in front of her restaurant. Then the surveillance photo shows that a black van parked by the sign and around 11:58 a.m., the van and the sign were gone.
Fletcher said this is not the first time her sign was stolen and she said similar thefts are happening to other business owners in Albany.
“I shy away from social media because a lot of times people will get B.J.'s Cafeteria Style Buffet now mixed up with B.J.'s politics. It’s two different things. I’m here clearly for the 32 families that work for me. I’m here now because it’s important now more than anything, Jim, for people to shop local,” said Fletcher.
If you have any information about the banner theft or the black van seen in the surveillance photo, you’re asked to call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or the Albany Police Department.
