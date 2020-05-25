Unsettled through the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The unofficial start to summer has provided an early taste of the season. Temperatures Memorial Day topped low to upper 80s with some rain cooled 70s. Scattered likely early evening followed by a few showers overnight.
Deep tropical moisture flows north with rain and thunderstorms likely tomorrow. Clouds and the wetter conditions will keep highs in the upper 70s around 80.
For the rest of the week look out for scattered showers and t’storms each afternoon and evening. Temperatures slowly rise from the mid 80s to around 90. Rain chances continue through the weekend however drier air returns early week.
