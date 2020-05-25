Thomasville summer camp to give children creative outlet during pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One camp in Thomasville has decided to stay open this summer.
"You're Maker" in Thomasville offers a variety of creative classes for adults and students throughout the year.
Now that summer break is here, Owner Emily McKenna said she reached out to teachers first, and then to after-school participants about the idea to keep summer camp open.
“I asked them a lot of questions about the comfort level, what we would have to do to make them comfortable, and it was overwhelmingly positive,” said McKenna.
Switching all of their rooms around to accommodate for their new limit of eight kids per class, McKenna said they have guidelines in place to keep teachers and students as safe as possible.
“We’re requesting that the students wear masks, and we’re going to sanitize everything. We’re going to set it up so that when they’re working inside, their spaced out, and we’re also going to include outdoor activities,” said McKenna.
As a mom and business owner, McKenna said she understands the stressful situations some parents have encountered.
She said having this camp open will be a huge help for them also.
“We’ve gotten a lot of, I think, new students that we haven’t had before because parents are looking for something for their kids to do,” said McKenna.
While keeping summer camp running will help parents and students, McKenna said it will also help keep her business alive.
“I’m just really appreciative of the community. They’ve been really supportive and trying to help out in any way that we allow them to,” said McKenna.
Giving others the ability to do what she says is her outlet during stressful and overwhelming times.
“What I believe in my core is something that’s really important to your well-being is creating. Giving them that stability was a really big factor in continuing in the summer," McKenna said.
