Thomasville church plans to continue virtual services

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A church in Thomasville has no plans to re-open its doors any time soon.
This after President Donald Trump said churches are essential, calling all governors to let them re-open.
Jeremy Rich, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church, said while the church is an essential service, it does not have to gather in masses in order to provide those services.
“At the end of the day, I believe it is very sound judgment to wait,” said Rich.
He’s continued church services, and prayer meetings in virtual settings since the pandemic hit.
“We have been able to fully engage as a church without meeting in the sanctuary,” Rich said.
Rich said members have continued to experience true worship, even from the comfort of their living rooms.
Adding to his point that it’s in their best interest to not open just yet.
“Our congregation has experienced two members who have been infected by this virus,” said Rich.
Even with those members now fully recovered, they're mindful about how easily this virus can spread, and they're not taking any chances of putting the congregation at risk.
“I don’t want to be the pastor who exposes his parishioners to such a vile virus, especially when we have methods and mechanisms to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Rich told WALB.
Agreeing with the president in saying the church is essential, Rich said there’s more to it than simply gathering for in-person services.
“The church is not limited to the sanctuary, but most importantly, must go beyond the sanctuary into a world that is in need of a savior who loves and cares for us,” Rich said.
Rich said they aren’t planning to re-open the church until July or even possibly August.
