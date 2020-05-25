St. James Baptist Church fills tanks of essential workers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Many people across the nation continue to step up to thank frontline workers.
Throughout the entirety of this COVID-19 crisis, good deeds and kind gestures have been plentiful. Whether it was serving meals to first responders and hospital staffs or donating PPE.
One Albany pastor is going the extra mile to help the people who have been doing everything they can for us throughout the pandemic.
“I sort of had to analyze who has been looked over, and so delivery drivers are very essential, because if we don’t have delivery drivers we have nothing that makes it to the grocery stores," said Pastor Lawrence Knighton.
St. James Baptist Church has found another way to help essential workers — by providing gas for their cars.
“UPS and FedEx drivers who have been driving during the pandemic, if we didn’t have drivers we would have anyone to bring packages and bring food to wherever,” said Knighton.
Pastor Lawerence Knighton would like to thank the front-line workers for their part. However, he said he is making sure no one goes unnoticed.
"Everybody looks up to nurses and doctors, but a lot of times, there are people who are behind the scenes who are making things happen, because again if you don’t have delivery drivers, Phoebe Putney would not have been able to get the proper PPE equipment that they needed to do their job,” said Knighton.
Knighton said the reason is simply out of appreciation for essential workers, and beyond the good deed, he hopes this effort goes a long way.
"Our thing is to at least give them a tank of gas that will take a whole week so they would have to think about you know I got to spend 25 to 30 dollars to fill up my vehicle to get to work that’s a good portion of their check right there because they don’t get paid mileage to go to work,” said Knighton.
If you would like to donate to the Church to help them give back to essential workers, you can mail donations to:
PO Box 322 Baconton, Ga 31716 or Cash App $St.JamesBibleChurch
