My Senior: Kirby Perry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Americus-Sumter.
Kirby Perry has been a member of the Tennis team since 7th grade.
In that time, she’s collected an extensive collection of awards for both off and on the court.
She’s a two-time winner of the State Farm Scholar Athlete award, she’s taken home back-to-back All-Region honors, been nominated for the Vince Dooley Award, and she’s the class of 2020 Salutatorian.
With that extensive resume, Kirby is headed to Valdosta State, but will not be playing Tennis.
But she said she will never forget the time she’s had with the team.
“They meant a lot to me," said Kirby. "They were great mentors. I know that if I ever needed anything, they were there. They would give me constructive criticism on everything I needed to do regarding Tennis. They were very supportive of other things I had going on.”
Kirby may be leaving the game behind, but she will always remember those memories.
