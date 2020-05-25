Moody Pet Guardian Angel program seeks volunteers

“The owners are responsible for providing all food, all toys, bedding, medications. The foster provide a home and love for the temporary need that these military members need. The military members sacrifice so much, deploying, leaving families, leaving families. And they get attached to their pets just like we do and to know that just because they are sent on remote tours for 9 months deployment, they have to rehome the pets that have become their family. It’s heartbreaking. This program allows us to prevent that from happening and get the family members together because pets are families,” said Smiley.