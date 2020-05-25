Georgia Power Offers Memorial Day Weekend Boating Safety Tips

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kick-off of the summer boating season.
It is Memorial Day and many of you will be headed out to go boating on the water. That is why officials are working to keep you and others safe.
“If you are out on a boat, wear your personal floating device, because no matter how strong you are in the water, things happen, accidents happen,” said spokesperson Craig Bell.
As the largest private provider of recreation facilities in the state, Georgia Power is reminding lake visitors to enjoy themselves for the holiday but be cautious.
“You hit your head and lose consciousness, and that personal flotation device will be the thing that saves your life,” said Bell.
SPLASH encourages people to follow these tips, if you are planning to enjoy, beaches, lakes and pools. Georgia Power is urging people to have a life jacket on to prevent life-threatening injuries.
“We also want people to think about SPLASH, it is an acronym, but it is all about supervision, looking for your length arms, swim lessons, and have a safety plan,” said Bell.
Unlike pools, lakes have currents and Bell says people should be aware of their surroundings.
"For small kids, it doesn’t take much for them to get caught in one of those currents and get pulled down in the water,” said Bell.
Lakes have speeds just like roads, and it is important that people watch for the signs as you navigate through waters.
"Unlike a car, a boat cannot stop on a dime, it takes a boat a second to slow down and you need to be mindful of the surroundings of how close other boaters are to you and how close swimmers are to,” said Bell.
Bell said to make sure your boat is equipped with proper lighting if you are going to be in the water at night.
