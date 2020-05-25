Georgia to give counties $6M to repair flood-damaged roads

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia counties that saw flooding earlier this year can apply for up to $6 million in emergency road repair grants.
Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Transportation announced the grants Friday. Any of more than 50 counties for which Kemp declared a state of emergency can apply.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and state officials concluded there wasn’t enough damage to qualify for a federal disaster declaration, which would have allowed FEMA to give federal relief money to local governments.
Counties that reported road damage are eligible to apply. The money will help pay for pipes, culverts, gravel for unpaved roads or a percentage of repair costs.
