GDOT debuts new road signs amid pandemic for Memorial Day holiday weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The interstate changeable message signs this holiday weekend may have brought a smile to drivers’ faces.
Some messages were inspired by submissions from Georgia residents during a recent safety messaging contest and are now being used to encourage safe behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fun messages tell people to be more aware of their surroundings as they travel, and remind them to continue taking precautions when they arrive safely at their destination.
The message series includes:
- “Wash your hands or we call your mother.”
- “Make safe choices. Wash your hands. Watch your speed.”
- “This is a sign you should wash your hands.”
- “Feel sick? Stay home.”
Drivers are urged to keep their Memorial Day memories happy ones, by watching their speed behind the wheel.
During the 2019 Memorial Day holiday travel period, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) investigated 430 traffic crashes. Of those, there were 247 injuries and 13 fatalities. According to GSP’s Twitter, as of 6 a.m. Monday, there’s been 13 traffic fatalities.
