First Alert Weather: Memorial Day cooler with better rain chances for rest of week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looks like you’ll be dodging a few PM showers/t’storms for your Memorial Day plans.
It will be 5-10 degrees cooler than over the weekend in the mid-80s.
Even cooler on Tuesday with a greater coverage of showers/t’storms.
Rain chances briefly take a break on Wednesday before returning to the good side Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures slowly rebound closer to seasonal levels around 90°
First Alert Meteorologist
Matthew Crumley
