First Alert Weather: Memorial Day cooler with better rain chances for rest of week

By Matthew Crumley | May 25, 2020 at 1:06 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 1:06 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looks like you’ll be dodging a few PM showers/t’storms for your Memorial Day plans.

It will be 5-10 degrees cooler than over the weekend in the mid-80s.

Even cooler on Tuesday with a greater coverage of showers/t’storms.

Rain chances briefly take a break on Wednesday before returning to the good side Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures slowly rebound closer to seasonal levels around 90°

First Alert Meteorologist

Matthew Crumley

