Fed judge rules Florida can’t stop poor felons from voting
By Associated Press | May 25, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 8:45 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Florida law can’t stop felons from voting because they can’t pay back any legal fees, court costs and restitution.

In a 125-page ruling released Sunday night, U. S. District Judge Robert Hinkle called the law passed last year by the Florida Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a “pay-to-vote system."

Florida voters approved Amendment 4 giving felons the right to vote in 2018.

An American Civil Liberties Union lawyer called the ruling a “tremendous victory for voting rights."

The judge’s decision could have deep ramifications. Florida’s estimated 774,000 disenfranchised felons represent a significant bloc in a state well known for razor-thin election margins.

