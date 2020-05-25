Farmer Fredo: Buying locally-grown produce important amid pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flint River Fresh Executive Director Fredando Jackson, also known as “Farmer Fredo,” said it is important to make sure the community supports their local farmers.
He encourages the community to buy their produce locally.
“With the pandemic happening, it really can do a lot to boost our local economy but also just help those farmers thrive and survive,” said Jackson.
Jackson said buying local produce not only helps farmers, but it also is better for you.
“It is fresher, which means by it (being) fresher, it has a higher nutritional content of it. It is better for our environment because it is less transportation cost in terms of it being shipped to a distribution center,” said Jackson.
Jackson partners with other farmers in surrounding counties to create produce boxes for the community.
“So, in this produce box, you have 10 items from local farms that people can pick up on Saturdays at different distribution points in these counties,” said Jackson.
Jackson said he also does home delivery with the produce boxes in Lee and Dougherty counties.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.