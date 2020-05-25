Cordele police looking for information in Sunday night shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving what led to a Sunday night shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Two people, a man and a woman, were injured around 10:30 p.m. in the shooting. It happened in the Joe Wright Drive and 23rd Avenue area.
Police said the two were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921. Information can also be submitted by clicking here.
