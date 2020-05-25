Cordele police looking for information in Sunday night shooting

Shooting (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | May 25, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 1:37 PM

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving what led to a Sunday night shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Two people, a man and a woman, were injured around 10:30 p.m. in the shooting. It happened in the Joe Wright Drive and 23rd Avenue area.

Police said the two were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital.

Another shooting occured last night, May 24th around 10:30pm in the area of Holsey Cobb Village and Sunset Homes (Joe...

Posted by Cordele Police Department on Monday, May 25, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921. Information can also be submitted by clicking here.

