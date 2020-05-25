Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany gearing up for summer months

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany has made sure they are still reaching their members during this pandemic.
CEO Marvin Laster said right now, he and his staff are still in the process of trying to find out if they will host a limited capacity, face-to-face summer program.
He says if they do decide they want to do this, it will have to be approved by the board and by their partners, including the City of Albany, state public health officials and medical experts.
“We have been going through this process for several weeks now and we have not yet made a defended decision about in-person camps, but we are definitely still going to do our virtual programming as we have done the past eight weeks,” said Laster.
Laster said it is important that parents take time this summer to check on their kids and the psychological impact this pandemic has had on them.
“We need to check in with our kids just to see how they are doing. Have conversations with them about how they are coping and then provide the necessary resources for them,” said Laster.
Laster said the Boys & Girls Clubs’ pools will be closed this summer.
