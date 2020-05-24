Volunteers place American flags to remember fallen veterans

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Volunteers in the Tifton community took some time Friday afternoon to place American flags on nearly a thousand graves at Oakridge Cemetery to honor and remember some of America's fallen military heroes.
“My dad had pointed out on Facebook that nobody was doing anything to honor the veterans over Memorial Day. So, I saw a need, and I just decided to jump in and see if we couldn’t get something done,” said Michelle Hyde.
Hyde is a concerned citizen of the community who developed a plan to remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice after learning no one had made plans to remember them.
She and her dad purchased most of the flags for the memorial event.
“My dad and I bought probably around 700 flags. And, then, we had some guys from local veterans’ groups that also brought about 400 or 500 more flags,” said Hyde.
She also said other groups such as the Exchange Club donated flags to support the cause.
“They donated 250 flags,” said Hyde.
She is determined to have enough flags to be sure every fallen veteran of the cemetery is remembered.
“I am. If I have to go buy more flags to make sure every veteran has a flag by Memorial Day, I will.”
