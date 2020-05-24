Second Harvest of South Georgia holds food distribution event

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia donated boxes of food to thousands of families at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture in Tifton Friday morning.
“We’re in our third round of these large distributions. This is the third one we’ve done in Tifton. We will be doing one in Valdosta next week, and Thomasville the week after that,” said Eliza McCall, Chief Marketing Officer of Second Harvest of South Georgia.
Chief Marketing Officer of Second Harvest, Eliza McCall said they are serving thousands of families who have been affected by the pandemic in some way.
She said they had an amazing turn out of people to pick up the boxes.
“I think we’ve had about 1,300 households that we’ve served thus far, maybe as many as 1,500,” said McCall.
She said people were lined up before sunrise to pick up the boxes.
“Put it this way, when my staff got here at five o’clock this morning, there were already people lined up all the way back over the interstate. And, so, we’ve had to kind of fight traffic to even get in here ourselves, but we will end up serving almost 1,800 households by the time this is over with,” said McCall.
She said each family received a non-perishable box full of fruits, vegetables, and protein such as rice and beans.
“Each one of these families is getting the equivalent of about 75 to 80 meals worth of food,” said McCall.
She said the USDA even donated to Second Harvest to help with this food distribution event.
“We have something new this week. We had a thousand of the farmers-to-family food boxes that were provided by the USDA food program through the CARES Act. So, we’re really excited about that,” said McCall.
