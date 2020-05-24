Community celebrates Calhoun Co. seniors with parade

CALHOUN CO., Ga. (WALB) - Saturday was graduation day for many students in Southwest Georgia.
Jakorian Lockhart says he never expected he would be graduating high school during a pandemic.
Lockhart says he is thankful to be from a community where they came together to honor him and his classmates.
“It feels good that we are graduating but it is still nice that the county cares to have us in the parade,” said Lockhart.
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department led the seniors throughout the county so that residents could step out of their homes and businesses and celebrate with them.
Ka'niyah Shedrick's family was dressed head to toe supporting her and all her accomplishments.
Shedrick said Saturday is a day she will never forget.
“It means so much to us because there is a lot going on and to know that they’re having us a parade, it means so much to us," said Shedrick.
Shedrick said even though her high school chapter is closing she wants to encourage all underclassmen at Calhoun County to continue to work hard.
“Stay focused in class. Make A’s and B’s. Don’t let nothing get you off track and you can do it,” said Shedrick.
The Calhoun County Cougars had a virtual graduation on Saturday.
Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton says he wishes the best for the class of 2020.
“It is a whole different world from when I graduated. They need to focus on their dreams and do everything they think they can do," said Hilton.
