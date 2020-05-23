Tifton woman’s 80th birthday celebrated with surprise caravan

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - LaVonne Chung lives in Tifton.
On Thursday morning, her family surprised her with a caravan to celebrate her 80th birthday.
She had no idea of the plans her family were making to celebrate her life.
“If you make it to 32, and Jesus comes into your life, then you can make it to 111,” said Chung.
She said her secret to life is always living for the Lord and that she would not have made it this far without her loving children.
“You can make it then all the way. I couldn’t have done it without the Lord, and all these marvelous children,” said Chung.
And, she said she couldn’t have made it without her husband, too.
“Right, I couldn’t have made it without him. In fact, he’s my everything,” said Chung.
She wants to offer this advice to everyone.
“It’s never too late to accept the Lord. If we do that, then we can get through anything. We can be victorious over the virus, for what’s coming, for everything. Because there’s a lot ahead of us. So, we’re going to have to stick together,” said Chung.
One of her sons, Ken Chung, also had this to say.
“So, find the Lord, find a good Chinese husband, and have a slew of kids,” said Ken Chung.
LaVonne Chung is also an author.
Her latest book is entitled, “The Sign.”
If you would like more information on her books, visit Amazon or wherever books are sold.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.