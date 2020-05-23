Hot and steamy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread rain and thunderstorms slowly end before sunrise Saturday. Patchy fog and mild upper 60s kick off the holiday weekend. Summer-like heat and humidity takes over as highs top low-mid 90s with feels like readings near 100°. Mostly sunny but look out for a few pop-up showers late afternoon into early evening.
Just as hot Sunday although a few more showers are possible. There’s a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Memorial Day lives up to the “unofficial start to summer." Highs around 90 with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Brief heavy downpours and an isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Remember “when thunder roars go indoors.” Enjoy and be safe!
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are continue through the week. Highs drop into the mid-upper 80s while lows hold in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.