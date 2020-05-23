Forecast: Hot & muggy with PM storm chance Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of Saturday, a few showers and storms continue through mid-evening. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with lows near 70.
Expect another hot and muggy day on Sunday. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will top the mid to upper 90s by afternoon. A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms are likely. Rain chance is 30%.
A trough of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf by early next week. This will increase our rain chances heading into Tuesday.
Highs Memorial Day will be cooler, in the mid 80s. Higher rain chances means even cooler temperatures on Tuesday with highs struggling to get out of the 70s.
By Wednesday, a more typical summer-like pattern returns. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the period with afternoon scattered storms likely.
Overnight lows will remain warm, near 70 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.