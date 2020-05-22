Wilson retires as Albany Civil Rights Insitute director

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - W. Frank Wilson, the face and voice of the Albany Civil Rights Institute (ACRI) for six years, has retired.
COVID-19 and other health-related issues have prompted Wilson to step down.
Wilson’s retirement was effective Tuesday.
He was in the hospital for six weeks and has previously battled cancer. Wilson said his wife also has health issues.
He said now is the perfect time for him to step away and concentrate on his family.
“But my concern is that there’s never a good time to do some things, but while I love the work that I do and think that we had some successes, I also had to look at the man in the mirror and make a choice based on that man,” Wilson said.
From the Boyd-Grant Dinner, the Black History Concert, featuring public and private school choirs from across Dougherty County, the Junior Freedom Singers, and an annual collaboration with the Albany Symphony Orchestra, Wilson said he is proud of his track record while serving the Institute and the community.
“Having Clennon King come and do his two documentaries, with us. Having been named to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, and also to be able to lead the effort to have markers placed there, they’re both the Shiloh Baptist Church and at the old city hall, I think those are some things that we can look back with with a great deal of pride,” Wilson said.
Wilson is now COVID-free and Cancer-free.
The ACRI is closed until further notice because of the pandemic.
