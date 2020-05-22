Thomas Co. Central High School to hold in-person graduation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County Central High School will have an in-person graduation in a couple of weeks.
Almost 300 graduates will be able to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
Principal Trista Jones said she thinks many people were surprised and didn’t think this would be a possibility.
“The biggest thing is you want to do what you can for the graduates. At the same time, you want your spectators and your students to be safe,” said Jones.
Jones said they went through a few options before finally deciding to have their in-person graduation.
This included a celebration for seniors held just in case they weren't able to have anything in person.
“We did hold a parade for the kids. That was the big “in person” thing we had planned just in case they didn’t get a chance to see each other face-to-face for the commencement,” said Jones.
Now with graduation at the stadium, they've measured everything, and made sure to have all appropriate guidelines in place.
“Each graduate is going to receive 4 tickets. And those four people in that group will sit together, and then the next closest group would be six feet down,” Jones told us.
And six feet apart for everyone on stage and each graduate on the field.
“We’re going to be using both sides of the stadium, everyone is required to wear a mask. They’re not going to be able to congregate in the stadium, on the field or in the parking lot either before or after the ceremony,” explained Jones.
Despite restrictions and guidelines, she says people are still pleased to hear about this final decision.
“They missed out on a lot. No prom. No baccalaureate, we had to do a virtual honors night, I think they were surprised. They are really excited,” said Jones.
Jones told us if any family is still uncomfortable with coming to the graduation in-person, they can still come into the school for an appointment, and personally receive their diploma.
