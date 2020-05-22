South Florida Amber Alert cancelled, 9-year-old boy found deceased

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been a heartbreaking development in a South Florida Amber Alert. Police say they have found the body of 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley.
Ripley’s body was found in the area of SW 62 Street and 138 Court in Miami. Miami-Dade police are on scene and will provide an update.
Officials say Ripley was taken from a Home Depot in Miami. Ripley was diagnosed on the autism spectrum and was non-verbal.
Witnesses told police the boy was in his mother’s car when another car crashed into them and took the boy.
The abduction happened Thursday. Police say two men driving a light blue 4 door sedan were responsible. We will update this story as more information is received.
Many Floridians say they didn’t receive an alert until news stations began pushing it out on mobile apps. The FDLE says that the Wireless Emergency Alert system is only active from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
