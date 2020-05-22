Reward offered for arrest of wanted Homerville man

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department (HPD) is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a wanted man.
Charlee Taylor, 38, is wanted after police said he has been on the run from Clinch County law enforcement for more than two months.
On Tuesday, police said they tried to stop Taylor after he was driving away from a Homerville apartment complex. They said he had several outstanding warrants.
Police said he led them on a high-speed chase into the northern part of the county, going over 100 mph. He left his car and ran into a wooded area off the N. Carswell Street extension, according to police.
“After a four-hour-long manhunt in search of Taylor, which involved authorities with the Georgia Department of Correction K- Unit, Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, and further HPD K-9 officers, Taylor was able to evade capture,” the police department said in a release.
Taylor is facing the following charges:
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
- Reckless driving
- Driving while license suspended or revoked
Police said Taylor is still believed to be in the Clinch County area and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Taylor is described as 5′6 and weighs 230 pounds, according to police.
If anyone has information concerning Taylor’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Homerville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (912) 487-5306 or Tri-County E-911 at (912) 487-3250. Tips can remain anonymous.
