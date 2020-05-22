Phoebe releases Friday COVID-19 numbers

“Memorial Day weekend is always an exciting time when we celebrate the unofficial start of summer. As with everything else, Memorial Day will be a little different this year, but one thing that will not change is the appreciation we feel for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice serving our country," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. "That must always be the true focus of Memorial Day. This year, our thoughts and prayers are also with the families of those we have lost to COVID-19. We wish them peace and comfort. And while Memorial Day honors the fallen, we also want to thank all veterans, active duty troops and National Guard members who have served our country. We have seen firsthand their selfless service, as dozens of National Guard troops have helped us with our COVID-19 response over the last couple of months. We honor them, we remember the American heroes who gave their lives protecting our great country, and we encourage everyone to enjoy Memorial Day safely by wearing a mask around others and practicing social distancing.”