My Senior: Hayes Stills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Cairo High School.
Hayes Stills fell in love with the game of Baseball when he was 3 years old.
Since then, he’s noticed he had a knack for the game.
In his 4 years with the Syrupmakers, Hayes has seen two 20 plus win seasons, two region titles, and found his first All-Region honor his Junior year.
Although he never got the chance to reclaim his Region honor, Hayes will be heading to Georgia Southwestern in the Fall and will hopefully continue his success in South Georgia.
“Wanted to stay close to home," said Hayes. "It’s a blessing for me and my family for me to be able to stay this close and play for a program of that caliber.”
Hayes will look to build off the Canes triumphs in 2021.
