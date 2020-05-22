Lowndes Co. chief deputy tax commissioner resigns

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The chief deputy tax commissioner in Lowndes County has issued her resignation, according to county officials.
Beth Taylor tendered her resignation earlier this week, in an email statement sent to members of the tax commissioner’s office.
Her resignation is effective June 3, 2020.
The reason for her resignation was not made clear.
Recently, it was announced that Tax Commissioner Rodney Cain was under investigation into millions waived in penalties and interest owed to the county.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
