Lee Co. plans to reopen county buildings beginning of June

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County leaders are gearing up to reopen public buildings soon.
They will be doing so with new safety features to help keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of those features include adding Plexiglas in public areas.
The tax commissioners office, Tharp Government building and the utilities department are just a few that will reopen.
Lee County leaders said once they are open again, staff and visitors should feel safe.
“We’re preparing, we’re being proactive and installing protective security renovations to our buildings,” said Co-County Manager Christi Dockery.
Dockery said you can still use online services.
They are encouraging visitors to wear masks when inside the buildings.
They are expecting to reopen on June 1.
