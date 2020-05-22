Lee Co. Pirates Cove under construction for repairs

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County’s Pirates Cove will soon be open to the public again after it was recently closed because of damages to the bridge.
Leadership told us recent flooding caused the damages to it.
Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk said the location is a popular spot for walkers and wedding photos.
“We’ve had several calls wanting to know how come it’s closed up and I thought maybe it might be the best thing to let the citizens know what’s going on over here and when this area collapsed on us it was unsafe,” explained Sistrunk.
They plan to fix the bridge’s infrastructure and resurface the road. They also plan to keep the popular stone walls.
The half-mile trail is located on North Hampton Road and is under construction now.
Lee County hopes to open it back up in about four or five weeks.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.