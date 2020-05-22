Lee Co. High seniors to virtually step into next chapter of their lives

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - High schools across South Georgia will celebrate the graduating class of 2020 Friday and Saturday.
Lee County High School has set up a car parade at the school, as well as a virtual graduation ceremony Thursday evening.
The school system told WALB that they have a tentative plan for an in-person graduation in June if guidelines will allow.
Senior Ayanna Newberry said it’s been a drastic change for the class of 2020 but also inspiring.
“It was a big change because all of the seniors were getting ready for prom, our senior parade, and game, as well as graduation, and that was all affected due to COVID-19," Newberry said. "But one positive aspect that I got out of it was that I started new adventures, I started learning new things, and a new business venture, so I tried not to dwell on it so much and try to look at the positive aspect of it.”
Newberry already has an associate’s degree from Albany Tech and will study at Valdosta State University in the fall.
You can see a profile of all the graduating seniors on the Lee County High School Facebook Page.
