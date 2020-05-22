GSP expecting heavy traffic during Memorial Day weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers say they expect the Peach State roads to see heavy traffic, as people head back out with the recent national re-openings.
GSP officials say they have seen traffic loads increasing in recent weeks.
Now with the holiday weekend, troopers expect to see more cars, especially on the interstates and highways.
“Whether it’s traveling through Georgia to go somewhere else, visiting. I just anticipate the traffic is going to be pretty thick. We’ve got graduation celebrations. Of course, you know the beaches are open. So I think they are going to try to take advantage of some of the things that are open. Because everybody’s been cooped up,” said Lt. Stephanie Stallings.
Troopers want to remind drivers, they and other law enforcement will be out in force, concentrating on speeding violations.
