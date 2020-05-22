GDOT give tips for Memorial Day weekend travelers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This year, Memorial Day weekend might look a little different when it comes to travel.
Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) tells us during every major holiday, they expect heavy travel on interstates and state routes. So they restrict lane closures to facilitate traffic.
For this weekend, those restrictions go in place Friday at noon and end at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
“We’re not sure what to expect this weekend, traditionally it is a heavy travel this weekend, I don’t know if the pandemic is kinda going to keep those numbers down, but regardless always wear your seat belt. have your phones with you but it’s a hand-free state so do not be picking up your phone and looking at it," said Nita Birmingham, Communications Specialist for GDOT.
Birmingham advises to watch out for your speed. She says a lot of law enforcement will be on the road.
Also, if you’re having car issues, never get out of the car on a freeway, unless your life is in danger. If possible, pull off the road, turn on your hazard lights and stay seat-belted in the vehicle with the doors locked. If you need roadway assistance on interstates, you can call 511 to request HERO or CHAMP operators to assist.
Georgia welcome centers are not currently open due to COVID-19. But restrooms will be open at rest areas throughout the state. They are deep cleaned throughout the day.
You’re urged to use caution when visiting public spaces and practice social distancing.
As for the Valdosta Airport, the executive director tells me there hasn’t been an increase in travelers, and the numbers remain steady.
