Families reunited with loved ones at Valdosta retirement community

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, families were reunited with their loved ones at Langdale Place, a retirement community in Valdosta.
Residents had not seen their families in 10 weeks due to quarantine protocols. Administrators thought this idea would be a good way to bring a little sunshine. The visits can only be five minutes long because they have a lot of residents and have to complete the visit list.
“They way I got the idea to do it, we were starting to get very creative sneaky visits. Right up on the street, some people were backing up their cars off the street and coming through the woods and peeking through. The patrol would run out there and go ‘no-no’. Then I thought, people are getting desperate now, so I thought you know, let’s do it in a safe way. An do it in a fun way, that everyone can participate,” said Jan Brice, Executive Director at Langdale Place.
Visits began at 9 a.m. Brice tells us it’s been going perfectly.
Families were able to pick the time. Then they were guided by what cone number the family member would be at. This is the first time they did this.
Staff said they’ll see how long the quarantine protocols will last. From there, they’ll decide whether to keep doing it or not.
Before this, residents were communicating with family members via video calls.
