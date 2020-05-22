DCSS releases high school diploma pick-up schedule

By Kim McCullough | May 22, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 3:39 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System has released the diploma pick-up schedule for each high school.

Here is the schedule:

  • Dougherty High School will pick up diplomas in the student pick-up area on Sunday, from 3-4 p.m.
  • Monroe High School will pick up diplomas using the Newton Road entrance on Sunday, from noon-2 p.m.
  • Westover High School will pick up diplomas in the gymnasium parking lot on Monday, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

School officials also said everyone must stay in their car at all times during the diploma pickup.

