DCSS releases high school diploma pick-up schedule

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System has released the diploma pick-up schedule for each high school.
Here is the schedule:
- Dougherty High School will pick up diplomas in the student pick-up area on Sunday, from 3-4 p.m.
- Monroe High School will pick up diplomas using the Newton Road entrance on Sunday, from noon-2 p.m.
- Westover High School will pick up diplomas in the gymnasium parking lot on Monday, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
School officials also said everyone must stay in their car at all times during the diploma pickup.
