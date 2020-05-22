Coroner talks Memorial Day safety during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many people will be enjoying the extended weekend ahead.
The Dougherty County Coroner spoke to us about what he is encouraging people to do this Memorial Day weekend, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coroner Michael Fowler says he knows many people are heading out of town this weekend and some will be attending get-togethers.
He says it is important that the community continues to do its part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I know we are a community that loves to get together and BBQ and eat a lot of good food, hang out at the park but still we have to practice social distance," said Fowler.
Fowler says the death rates are going down and wants them to stay down.
“The death rate has slowed down tremendously. We do not want it to pick up over the weekend or pick up after this holiday is over with," said Fowler.
Fowler says if you plan on going out, he encourages you to wear your mask.
“Wash your hands. If you are running a temperature or fever or anything like that, stay home. We do not want you to get out and get any sicker. We don’t want you to spread the virus any," said Fowler.
Fowler hopes the community will be smart and their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Albany area.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.