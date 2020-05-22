CDC: How schools should reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA (WALB) - As the COVID-19 issues absences for a number of day-to-day activities, how will schools be marked during the pandemic’s roll call?
Recently, the CDC released new guidelines for how schools should reopen amid the pandemic.
For reopening, schools should consider if reopening will be consistent with the state and local orders, if the school is ready to protect those at a higher risk and if the schools are able to screen students and employees upon arrival.
Recommended health and safety actions being in place and ongoing monitoring should also be considered for reopening, per the CDC guidelines.
Below is a chart for how schools should consider to reopen or not:
