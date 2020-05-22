Americus business opens famers market amid COVID-19 pandemic

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Fresh Plants Incorporated, a packing facility owned by a group of farmers, is adapting to changes brought on by COVID-19.
Before the pandemic, most of their produce went to restaurants.
Manager Phil Hart said half of their income came from the food industry business.
Earlier this month, Hart said they had to somewhat change their business model.
You can now buy produce through their farmers market in Americus.
“Everything here in the farmers market is locally grown by our growers and we’re just trying to help them move product so we’re offering it at a good value,” said Hart.
Hart said the business mainly grows green beans, but they also have other produce available right now.
He said customers can call in their order, drive to the stand, and pick it up without getting out of their car.
